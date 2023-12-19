Gunshots have been heard in Arcadia, Harare as police detectives engage in a standoff at a house along Thorncroft road near Morgen High School.

According to eyewitnesses police detectives exchanged fire with the suspected armed robbers who are believed to be residing at the house in question.

Apparently, when this report visited the scene, detectives had surrounded the house and where sending people away from the area which they had since put barricades.

No official comment could be obtained from the authorities.

More details later…

Zwnews