The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has ordered all its officers to stop operating kombis and other public service vehicles as it is a conflict of interest.

The police force has since warned its officers to adhere to the new directive.

The move comes after it has emerged that senior police officers are operating Kombis.

It is also alleged that Kombis run by senior police officers break road rules at will and when their crews are arrested, they just phone the bosses who would threaten the arresting officer (s) and order them to let the vehicle go.

Zwnews