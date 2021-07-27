Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has revealed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s preferred candidate to replace the late Edzai Chimonyo as Zimbabwe National Army Commander.

He said Major General Thomas Moyo Commander Defence Intelligence, is President Mnangagwa’s preferred choice to succeed the late Lt General Edzai Chimonyo, as ZNA Commander.

“He’s not the most qualified out of the top 4 possibilities but he has gukurahundi & clan links with Mnangagwa,” he said.

Moyo said Mnangagwa is not looking at seniority, but Gukurahundi links adding that they are three other possibilities.

“The top three contenders for ZNA Commander are: Rtd Lt General Englebert Rugeje Rtd Lt General Martin Chedondo Major General David Sigauke. In with a dark shot is Rtd Major General Mike Sango.

“The GRIDLOCK over the decision means the post might not be filled for sometime!”

He said it’s notable and some might say it’s even worrying, that the GRIDLOCK over the appointment of the ZNA Commander is related to what has denied Mnangagwa a free hand to appoint a new ZANU-PF Commissar & a new Chief Secretary to the President & Cabinet!

Zwnews