Zimbabwe Republic Police, detectives in Zvishavane arrested Faith Varaidzo Taruvinga (29) and Cloud Nyoni (29) for issuing vaccination cards for a fee of between US$20 and US$30 to unvaccinated members of the public.

On 26 July 2021, the detectives set a trap and pretended to be in need of vaccination cards before contacting Cloud Nyoni who was scouting for customers.

Faith who is employed as a nurse at Zvishavane District Hospital later handed over completed vaccination cards to the detectives and the two were arrested.

Meanwhile, the police has since urged members of the public to avoid shortcuts and always follow guidelines set by the Government as far as Covid-19 regulations are concerned.

In another matter, on 25 July 2021 in Chatseka area, Mutawatawa, Murewa, police arrested Joseph Kabunze (67), Perfect Kabunze (29), Chatseka Mapuranga (39) and Makwanya Kahwiti (29) for unlawful possession of ivory.

The arrest led to the recovery of 4 pieces of elephant tusks weighing 12,5 kgs and valued at US$2635.

Zwnews