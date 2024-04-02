The decision to pave the way for mining in Penhalonga by exhuming graves has stirred strong reactions on social media.

Despite the area being a graveyard, authorities granted mining rights to a company, leading to the exhumation of graves.

Pictures circulating online depict the graveyard in disarray, with soil heaps and leveled ground to facilitate mining operations.

Social media users expressed mixed sentiments, with some condemning the lack of respect for the deceased and others emphasizing the economic benefits of mining.

The controversy highlights broader concerns about the impact of mining on communities and the environment in Zimbabwe.