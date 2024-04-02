ED competes with Chivayo, gives ZANU PF MC brand new Ford Wildtrak vehicle | Zw News Zimbabwe

ED competes with Chivayo, gives ZANU PF MC brand new Ford Wildtrak vehicle

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has gifted Tatenda Chinoda with a brand new Ford Wildtrak.

Chinoda was a co- Master of Ceremony (MC) at ZANU-PF rallies and programs.

Mnangagwa seems to have joined controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo who has been on a vehicle dishing out spree.

Chivayo has been giving ZANU PF sympathizers vehicles, in questionable philanthropic works.

He recently donated US$1 million to the Zion Christian Church whose leaders have publicly pledged their support for President Mnangagwa and the ruling party.

Chivayo, whose wealth source is unclear, has been gifting cars to public figures who have openly backed the ruling party.

It is widely believed that Chivayo is gaining access to substantial public funds via non-transparent government tenders often awarded to those closely linked to the ruling elite.

Zwnews

