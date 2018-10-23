LATEST News: Simba Chikore arrested at Robert Mugabe Airport, freed on $30 bail

Former president Robert Mugabe’s son in law Simba Chikore appeared at Rotten Row Court in Harare today.

He was arrested last night at Robert Mugabe International Airport and later released into custody of his lawyer, Jonathan Samkange.

He is being charged with kidnapping/detaining Bertha Zakeyo, a former Zimbabwe Airways legal officer, against her will.

He was accompanied by his wife Bona and his lawyer Samkange into the court.

Chikore was later granted $30 bail by Harare Magistrate, Elisha Singano.

Singano said there was no compelling evidence to deny the accused bail, ordering him to reside at the given address and not interfere with state witnesses.