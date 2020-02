CONTROVERSIAL former Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe is one of the few people in Zimbabwe who received expensive gifts on Valentine’s day as she was blessed with a new luxurious ride, Mercedes Benz.

The late Robert Mugabe’s widow received the luxurious gift from her daughter Bona Mugabe Chikore.

Commenting on the gift, Bona said “Bought my mum a goft for Valentine’s.

Makandirera mukandichengeta, you deserve to he happy love you Amai, Thank you Jehovah” read her post.

