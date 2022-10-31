Gqom duo have been reported to be involved in a car accident.

The industry is praying for the speedy recovery of the artists, Sabelo ‘Bello’ Mkhize and Zakhele ‘Gallo’ Mthethwa.

The news was made known by their manager, Simphiwe Mkhize stating that they were involved in the accident on Sunday afternoon, 30 October in Hluhluwe KZN.

He said the details of the accident are still sketchy.

“They were coming from Swaxiland where they were performing on Saturday.

“On Sunday Morning, I spoke to them and they told me they were on their way back” Simphiwe said.

“I received a call from their driver informing me they were involved in an accident.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t get all the details as the phone died.

“I also couldn’t get hold of the artists as their phones were off. But I saw their damaged car on Facebook.

“As we speak, I still don’t have full details of what happened and am still trying to locate them,” he said.

-Image/ text- Fakaza News