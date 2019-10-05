Govt raids foreign currency accounts…Compulsory conversion of US Dollars to Bond Notes

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has restricts the withdrawal of United States Dollars from Foreign Currency Accounts (FCAs) and Prepaid Mastercard Accounts.

A leaked FBC Bank internal circular states that the central bank directed that no cash withdrawals will be made from FCAs unless there are specific reasons and applications approved by the RBZ.

Part of the circular reads:

There shall be no cash withdrawals from these particular accounts funded under this arrangement. However, should there be a genuine need for cash to be withdrawn from the accounts, specific applications must be made to the Reserve Bank and supported by letters written by the accountholders detailing the reasons and circumstances surrounding such requests. The absence of cash withdrawal facilities is also extended to offshore travelers who must load their MasterCard prior to departure.

writing on social media, Alex T Magaisa said that RBZ’s latest directive on foreign currency can be interpreted as compulsory conversion at the Interbank market rate.

See the full thread below: