Gold miners invade Grace Mugabe farms…school, orphanage, dairy business threatened

Notorious machete wielding gold miners from President Mnangagwa’s home province known as Mashurugwi have reportedly repossessed farms owned by former Zimbabwe First Lady, Amai Grace Mugabe.

This follows a memorandum that was sent by the Ministry of Mines last month inviting miners to occupy the lands owned by the late President Mugabe’s family.

Speaking to reporters, one of the miners, Bright Maunga said they were willing to co-exist with the Mugabes on the farms, even though she had grabbed them violently from the prospectors.

Maunga said:

I am on the ground now and on Mon- day I will go and assess my other claims. Over 30 of us were chased away by the former first family, but I hear many of them are now on their way back.My claim is not in the fields, but inside Smithfield. We are happy to be back on our claims.

Grace Mugabe has since sent her team to engage the minister of Mines, Winston Chitando, about the developments.

The farms which are said to be rich in gold deposits are located in Mazowe where Grace has a school, an orphanage and a dairy business.