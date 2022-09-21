The government has reportedly increased civil servants US dollar allowances by 25% from the current US$175 to US$200 with effect from 1 September 2022.

However, there has been no increment in civil servants’ Zimbabwe dollar salaries.

The government and civil servants representatives met on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 under the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) to deliberate on the latter’s salaries and conditions of service.

In a statement issued after the NJNC meeting, the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU), Cecilia Alexander, said the parties deliberated on the cost of living adjustment (COLA), Sector Specific Allowances and Performance Awards, and the 2022 Bonus.

Reads the statement:

To All Public Sector Workers

RE: NJNC Update The NJNC meeting today deliberated on the following conditions of service matters:

COLA

Sector Specific Allowances and Performance Awards

2022 Bonus

COLA

The employer offered an increase of 25% on the USD100 to make it 125USD and maintained the USD75 Covid allowance to make the total USD package USD 200 with effect from the 1st of September 2022.

The workers acknowledged the increase but chose to wait for specific modalities on how this is going to be implemented.

The employer did not offer or table any increase on the ZWL salary and the workers demanded that this be also reviewed without fail. In the end, the government side asked for time out to consult. Sector

Specific Allowances

The workers advised the employer to resuscitate already agreed sector-specific allowances so as to bring all government workers to the same level to which the government committed to speedily work on the implementation modalities.

On the school fees assistance for teachers, the government indicated that they had faced challenges again with payment modalities, but it was acknowledged by both parties that most of the bottlenecks have now been addressed.

The workers then felt that the ZWL20 000 per child was no longer enough given the latest school fees increase and that government should consider indexing the figure to USD50 value.

2022 Bonus

Government committed to paying the 2022 bonus in USD but did not provide any figures and again asked for time to consult on the payment details and the total offer thereof.

Adjournment

The parties agreed to adjourn the meeting to allow for the government side to consult with their principals and to reconvene in the shortest time possible, possibly within the week to finalise on the aforementioned outstanding issues.

However, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) rubbished the talks.

“We have no appetite for the talk shows being organised in the name of the discredited & illegal NJNC.

“We remain committed to the 16 September resolution, 26 September we engage in a collective job action if gvt fails to pay a living wage. We are fed up with endless talks!

“The imminent 26 September action has shaken the arrogant employer. We note attempts to ressurect the defunct NJNC in a desperate bid to pacify workers.

“Gvt must fulfil the September salary review pledge or face the wrath of the workers on 26 September. No to pity parties!,” says ARTUZ.

Zwnews