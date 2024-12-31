The government has expressed concern over an alleged Artificial Intelligence generated and disturbing image depicting what seems to be President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa lying down with what looks like blood stains beside him.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba posted the disturbing image on one of his ghosts X handle @donzamusoro007 and called on the police to investigate and bring the culprit(s) to book.

The image which is in public domain is seemingly to be from the X handle of Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association COZWVA).

“JUST CHECK THIS MACABRE, AI-GENERATED IMAGE!!! Kuti zvidii nhai @cozwva? I hope @PoliceZimbabwe has seen this criminal act!!!!!!,” said Charamba through one of his ghost X handles, donzamusoro007.

However, COZWVA has distanced itself from the image, telling Charamba to stop bringing the organisation into his ‘trap.’

@cozwva: “Fake post. Stop dragging us in your own trap.”

Seasoned opposition politician and former Mayor of Harare Elias Mudzuri also expressed grave concern over the image, saying this is uncalled for.

“This kind of disinformation is outrageous,the responsible authorities must do something to stop this kind of behavior of some irresponsible social media users, hazvina kunaka,” he said.

