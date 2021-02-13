The government has gazetted Statutory Instrument 41 of 2021 authorising rusty pilots, whose licences have lapsed due to lack of action, to fly Air Zimbabwe’s Boeing 767 to China to transport Covid-19 vaccines.

Zimbabwe has purchased 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from China’s Sinopharm, in addition to 200,000 China has donated, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa recently said.

Meanwhile, the government recently announced that it would dispatch planes to China to collect the vaccines.

Apparently, the ‘rusty’ pilots have already missed two periods of mandatory recurrent training.

-Zwnews

