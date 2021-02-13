President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived at the National shrine where mourners are gathered to bid farewell to Lt General (Rtd) Douglas Nyikayaramba.

Nyikayaramba, who was now Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique, succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Tuesday.

Ambassador Nyikayaramba, who retired from the military in 2019 to join the diplomatic service was declared a national hero on Wednesday after the governing party unanimously agreed that the liberation war hero.

His Chimurenga name was Blessing Mohondo, deserved the highest honour.

Lt Gen Nyikayaramba (Retired) was among the first group of ZANLA cadres, who underwent a regular officer cadet training at Nachingweya in Tanzania, under the tutelage of the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces.

Addressing mourners at his family home in Nyabira on Wednesday, Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, described Amb Nyikayaramba as someone who was resolute and unwavering in defending the ethos of the liberation struggle.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri had gone to deliver the message conferring national hero status to Amb Nyikayaramba at his family home in Nyabira, Mashonaland West Province.

-Zwnews/ Photos- ZBC