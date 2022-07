The government has started distributing Urea Fertilizer for top dressing to Winter wheat farmers to enable good crop growth and improved production.

A total of 240 metric tonnes of Urea were distributed to wards 7,8,11,12,18,19,20,23 and 24 in Mutasa.

Farmers are receiving 7 bags per hectare.

The world is facing critical wheat shortages due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The two countries are the major producers of the crop and due to the conflict the supply chain has been disturbed.

