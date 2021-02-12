The government, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care has released the COVID-19 vaccination roll out plan.

The program will be in phases, of which phase 1: stage 1 will target healthcare workers. Stage 2: Those with chronic illnesses and the elderly and prison inmates and refuge camps.

Phase 2 will include lecturers and all school staff and phase 3 will target the relatively low risk.

Apparently, Deputy Health minister John Mangwiro says Covid-19 vaccines from China are expected to arrive on Monday.

He says from there, they will be swiftly dispatched to central vaccine stores and down to province, district and clinic levels. He adds that there is enough cold chain equipment for storage.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 update: As at 12 February 2021, Zimbabwe had 35 045 confirmed cases, including 29 959 recoveries and 1 393 deaths.

-Zwnews

Read roll out plan statement below: