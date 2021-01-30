The government through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has managed to mobilise about US$100 million for the procurement of Covid19 Vaccines, a senior government official has disclosed.

The official said this is enough to inoculate more than 60% of the population, adding that the state is waiting for expert advice on which vaccine is the best.

Government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana says:

“Treasury has managed to mobilise about US$100 million for the procurement of Covid19 Vaccines.

“This is enough to inoculate more than 60% of the population. We are just waiting for the experts have advised on which is the best Vaccine for us and our circumstances.”

Meanwhile, there has been calls for government to prioritise the general populace in the administration of the vaccines.

This follows reports that the government is planning to give first preference to senior public officials, civil servants, MPs among others at the expense of the common man on the street.

-Zwnews