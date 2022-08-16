The government has with immediate effect scrapped the mandatory wearing of facemasks in public to those who are fully vaccinated.

Under the new regulation announced by information minister Monica Mutsvangwa at Tuesday’s post cabinet briefing, members of the public will only have to wear masks indoors.

Government introduced the wearing of face masks as a containment measure against Covid-19 three years ago.

Those who have been fully vaccinated are no longer mandated to wear masks in outdoor public. They have to carry their vaccination cards as evidence. In door public areas like indoor concerts etc, masks are mandatory.

“Noting the decrease in Covid-19 cases Cabinet resolved as follows:

-That those who have received three doses of the WHO recommended vaccines are exempted from mandatory wearing of face masks in outdoor public places but should however wear masks in indoors in public transport.

“Those fully vaccinated should carry their cards all the time.

-that all Provinces continue intensifying Covid-19 Vaccination activities for the nation to achieve head immunity that the country remains on high alert for other outbreaks such as measles, regional poliomyelitis and global monkeypox outbreaks,” she said.

