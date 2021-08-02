The government has published new fines for a number of offences ranging from $500 up to $500 000.

The fines were published in Statutory Instrument 209 of 2021. [CAP. 9:23 Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) (Standard Scale of Fines) Notice, 2021.

The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi published the new fines specifying various levels of offences.

According to the schedule, for offences in level one, offenders will part with $500 while the highest amount of $500 000 is for level 14 crimes.