The government has passed measures and regulations guiding investment into cannabis production.

This was announced by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Senator Monica Mutsvangwa during a post- Cabinet media brief.

“A competitive regime of incentives has been put in place to attract the needed investment. Details in that regard can be obtained through the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA),” she said.

The Cabinet was also briefed on some of the projects being implemented by the government.

“The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage highlighted that the decentralisation of Passport Services to Chitungwiza District is 28% complete, with cabling, network connection, equipment installation and procurement and configuration of computer hardware and software still outstanding,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Cabinet was also told that the Mbuya Nehanda Memorial Statue is 70% complete and the statue is now ready for mounting. It will be mounted once the base structure is complete.

Government has also launched food production projects at various prison farms.

“The Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs highlighted that the Ministry had successfully launched the Food Production programmes at various Prison Farms. Other projects included are Fighting corruption; Construction of Chinhoyi and Mt Darwin Magistrate’s courts as well as Judicial Services Commission offices at the same sites.”

Cabinet also received a report on the projects being implemented by the Ministry of Health and Child Care which include the Covid-19 status electronic tracking system.

“Honourable Vice President Chiwenga, as the Minister of Health and Child Care outlined the projects being undertaken by his Ministry as follows: Construction of a Primary Care Centre in Harare South; Establishment of the Bartley Memorial Block, COVID 19 isolation and treatment centre, Obstetric Fistula Unit at The United Bulawayo Hospital; Rolling out of the electronic health record system, COVID 19 status electronic tracking system and Establishment of COVID 19 community isolation centres in Bulawayo and Matebeleland South provinces.”

Meanwhile, the government has also reiterated the call for citizens to adhere to all the COVID-19 regulations as there are there to protect them and prevent the spread of the pandemic.

