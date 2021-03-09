The government has changed tone on the looming Chilonga evictions, by issuing an amended Statutory Instrument (SI) on the controversial Chilonga project.

Recently, the government indicated its plans to have more than 12 000 villagers in Chilonga, Chiredzi to pave way for Lucerne grass farming.

The project is to be run by a local milk production company, Dendairy, which is reportedly linked to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The evictions news stirred outcry, with some lawyers approaching the courts and were granted an interdict barring the move, at least for now.

Meanwhile, the government issued a SI now broadly reads that the land gazzetted will be now be used for “establishment of an irrigation scheme”, and dropping the previous specification that the land will be for the purpose of Lucerne grass production.

-Zwnews

Read part of the SI below: