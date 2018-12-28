Goreraza: Tongogara had 3 gunshot wounds, Was murdered…Muchinguri is lying

By Stanley Goreraza: I don’t believe Oppah Muchingura. Not even for a second. She is being disingenuous about what really happened to General Tongogara.

First, the KGB, the CIA, Rhodesian Special Branch were all in agreement that Tongo was assassinated and these organizations, especially the CIA and KGB did not deal in rumours and gossip but credible triple sourced Intelligence backed by evidence. They would not have reached that conclusion without the highest level of confidence after exhaustive analysis.