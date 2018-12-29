Mutodi’s criminal life exposed: Air Force Commander asks ED to fire ally

By Stanley Goreraza: Mr President, when you employ trash like Energy Mutodi you not only soil your name but you bring embarrassment to the whole Nation. You hired him, you are responsible for the disrepute he has brought to government and the what should be the esteemed office of the President which belongs to the people of Zimbabwe.

He swindled millions from home seekers and wriggled his way out trouble through bribes and political connections. Only recently it was you who revealed he was behind 2 pay to play scandals in which he received half a million dollars and asked for 5 million Rand from a prospective investor.