Goreraza on Masiyiwa Bond Note Billionaire story-Jonathan Moyo revelations

By Stanley Goreraza: Strive Masiyiwa should not have given Jonathan Moyo the time of day. Jonso is a verified nut! He’s a serial character killer who gets of off strangling his victims with a string of lies. His past and present behaviour reveals a consistent pattern of knitted anti-social tendencies which require residency in a nut house.

He is never still and calm! He is always in a struggle with someone, trying to choke the life out of them with his lies. I cannot for the life of me understand anyone who partners with the jerk and thinks he won’t one day turn on them. He turned on the former first lady, he turned on Kasukuwere. He is a bull in a China shop, a rampaging rancourous blind indiscriminate natural disaster.