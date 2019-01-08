Mugabe sales his big house for only US$4.3 million..Pictures

The Hong Kong pad previously occupied by the former First Lady Grace Mugabe and her daughter Bona has been sold at a 15% loss according to reports.

Grace Mugabe and Bona had been staying in the villa on and off since 2008 while the latter attended the City University of Hong Kong.

The luxurious apartment, house 3 of JC Castle has been sold for HK$34 million (US$4.3 million), a loss of 15 per cent from its 2008 purchase price of HK$40 million, according to Century 21 Deluxe Home Property, which handled the transaction.

The agency involved in the deal did not identify the buyer.

agencies