Goreraza: Chamisa to win elections with 70% + votes

Stanley Goreraza, ex-husband to former Zimbabwe first lady, Grace Mugabe, has warned president Mnangagwa of impending humiliation saying his main opponent is the real darling of people with more than 70% support from the electorate across the country.

Goreraza writing in Shona also said people are tired of Zanu PF, 38 years is a very long time they want to forget.

On Monday they will vote for change and Chamisa is the change they have been waiting for.

Kutaura chokwadi pamberi pa Mwari Chamisa ndiye arikudiwa ne vanhu. Free and fair election chaiyo Chamisa anokunda Mnangagwa by up to 70%. Nekumamisha ingori Chamisa.

Vanhu vaneta ne the same thing for over 38 years. People want change.

Ivowo vasinga neta kurwa hondo yemusango nekutonga kwe makore 38 years vakaitawo sei?