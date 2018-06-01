Goreraza: Chamisa better positioned than Zanu-PF and its breakaway factions

The Mdc must never say God has not been good to them because he more than has.
Mr Mugabe has his own party, Mai Mujuru her own party, Mnangagwa his own party, Agrippa Mutambara his own party, Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa their own party, Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao in exile with Mandi Chimene and Augustine Chihuri. Bonyongwe and Sekeramayi are out of the picture and so are Kasukuwere and Chombo and Dickson Mafiosi, I could go on and on and on. And they hate each other with passion.
How generous do you want God to be? He annihilated Zanupf leaving only a shell for the Mdc to kick into the dustbin. But it seems as if the Mdc would not even win an election if there was no other party contesting the election and they were the only ones.
They should have got their act together during the cold war between Lacoste and G40. They should have seen this coming because you could hear it from miles away. They all knew Tsvangirai was not going to make it and the party needed to move on but everyone feared the sick fanaticism that surrounded Tsvangirai. If they had held a Special Congress in 2016 they would still be United and would have had more than enough time to cross their T’s and dot their I’s.
God handed Zanupf to them on a platter, oven ready, but they can’t even start a fire!
The European Union, Commonwealth, the United States, Australia, all have been invited to observe this election. What excuse will they have if they lose? There is no violence, some Zanupf MPs want to impeach Mnangagwa, how honestly will they lose when things have tilted in their favour? stanley goreraza