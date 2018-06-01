Goreraza: Chamisa better positioned than Zanu-PF and its breakaway factions

The Mdc must never say God has not been good to them because he more than has.

Mr Mugabe has his own party, Mai Mujuru her own party, Mnangagwa his own party, Agrippa Mutambara his own party, Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa their own party, Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao in exile with Mandi Chimene and Augustine Chihuri. Bonyongwe and Sekeramayi are out of the picture and so are Kasukuwere and Chombo and Dickson Mafiosi, I could go on and on and on. And they hate each other with passion.