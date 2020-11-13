The small Midlands town of Gokwe is this Friday night expected to be the destination of choice for party lovers and show-goers alike, as man-of-the-moment Jah Master visits the cotton-producing town for a date.

The 24-year old ‘Hello Mwari’ hitmaker is set to be the main act at today’s official opening of the rebranded Gokwe Hotel in the sleepy town.

The hotel has been undergoing renovations as Join Africa Business Network (JABN) is expected to assume the managerial responsibilities of the hotel.

Jah Master, who is currently riding high with the remarkable success of his several chart-topping hits, notably the sing-along Hello Mwari, will also share the stage with several up-and-coming Zimdancehall artists from the Midlands Province.

Revered Kwekwe-born DJ Fydale is also expected to lead several other wheel spinners who will be on turntables to keep an anticipated bumper crowd on its toes.

According to Lesley Tatenda Rwambiwa, who is one of the show organisers, it’s now all systems go as Jah Master, born Rodney Mashandure, is ready to justify why he is currently regarded as one of the most sought-after entertainers in the local music industry.

“Gokwe is probably one of the fastest rising urban centres in the country and we anticipate a large turnout from the residets- some of whom will get the lifetime opportunity of seeing Jah Master perform,” said Rwambiwa.

On the other hand, JABN founder Madron Matiza said they were also looking forward to a memorable event, adding that several high ranking personalities are also expected to grace the occasion.

“Remember, the fans are coming from a long hiatus due to the Covid19 pandemic and, being the popular crooner that he is, we saw it befitting to bring Jah Master, who is a respected brand, to the town,” Matiza told this publication.

