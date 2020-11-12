LATEST: Ginimbi’s All-White-Final-Farewell Party which was slated for today, Friday 13 November at his Domboshava mansion is now in doubt after police reportedly reversed their decision to authorise a musical gig during a deadly pandemic.
According to journalist Larry Moyo, Police have banned the show owing to covid-19 regulations which prohibits musical performances and social gatherings.
Posting on his Twitter account, Moyo said;
BREAKING: GINIMBI PARTY CANCELLED As per my Spoiler Alert, police have reminded mourners at Genius Kadungure’s funeral that “Music performances or concerts are PROHIBITED” Tomorrow’s gig is, thus, off
