LATEST: Ginimbi’s All-White-Final-Farewell Party which was slated for today, Friday 13 November at his Domboshava mansion is now in doubt after police reportedly reversed their decision to authorise a musical gig during a deadly pandemic.

According to journalist Larry Moyo, Police have banned the show owing to covid-19 regulations which prohibits musical performances and social gatherings.

Posting on his Twitter account, Moyo said;

BREAKING: GINIMBI PARTY CANCELLED As per my Spoiler Alert, police have reminded mourners at Genius Kadungure’s funeral that “Music performances or concerts are PROHIBITED” Tomorrow’s gig is, thus, off

