Police in Gokwe are investigating a case of murder in which Odent Matikiti (63) was found dead with a swelling on the left ear near Kana Primary School.

The victim was last seen having an argument with his son in law, Stanley Nkomo during a beer drinking spree.

The victim had demanded lobola from the suspect.

Meanwhile, police in Gwelutshena are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Mongameli Mpofu (27) was found dead with a stab wound on the neck near Sebhumane Cattle Sale Markert Place on 30/05/24.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews