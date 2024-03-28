Gokwe Man in Court Over Comparison of Mnangagwa to ‘Scud’

A man from Gokwe found himself in legal trouble after an altercation with a Zanu PF activist led to him being arrested for allegedly undermining the Office of the President. Mark Mandiki, aged 40, faced charges following an incident where he purportedly compared President Emmerson Mnangagwa to an “old scud,” a reference to an opaque beer container.

Gokwe Magistrate Tatenda Mukurunge Doma remanded Mandiki out of custody until April 3, 2024, following a hearing. State papers indicate that on February 25, 2024, Mandiki engaged in a dispute with Zanu-PF member Doubt Tonhorayi. It’s alleged that during the argument, Mandiki made disparaging remarks about President Mnangagwa’s appearance, likening him to an aged opaque beer container and implying corruption.

The charge sheet reads, “Your President Mnangagwa looks like an ancient opaque beer container known as ‘scud’. That is the reason why it was named ED because it is as rotten as him.” The case saw testimony from three witnesses, and Mandiki, represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, is expected to present his defense on April 3.

Mandiki claims that Tonhorayi is fabricating allegations against him to settle political scores. He asserts that both he and Tonhorayi were initially opposition activists, but Tonhorayi later switched allegiance to Zanu-PF. The case underscores the tensions surrounding political affiliations in Zimbabwe and the legal ramifications of criticizing the President.