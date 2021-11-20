The MDC-controled Gokwe Town Council has come under amplified criticism for abusing a motorised grader that was purchased in March this year as most of the cotton-growing town’s roads have gone unserviced.

Purchased at a whooping US$149 851,27 for purposes of road repair and servicing of new stands, the motorised grader is understood to have been converted for personal use by councillors and managers at the debt-ridden local authority.

“This council has been taking us for a ride. They used ratepayers money to purchase a motorised grader but eight months down the line, they haven’t done anything to service the roads,” said Erasmus Shoko, a resident from Njelele suburb.

“This council had also promised that they would have completed Mapfungautsi Poly Clinic by August but nothing has been happening. Service delivery has been going at a snail’s pace and if auditors are allowed to come, we will see a lot of inconsistences,” he said.

Early this year, Town Mayor Never Gwanzura said they needed $10 million to drill boreholes and bring an end to the perennial water shortages bedevilling the small Midlands town.

Town Secretary Joseph Mandlokuwa was said to be out of office when the Zwnews paid a courtesy call at Town House.

