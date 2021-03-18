Zimbabwe’s ex-deputy information minister Energy Mutodi, who was fired for mocking Tanzanian President John Magufuli’s Covid-19 response, says he has been exonerated after the Tanzanian leader apparently died from the virus.

The government of Zimbabwe threw Mutodi under the bus after the then minister made highly critical remarks which appeared to mock Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli.

“HE John Pombe Magafuli’s Tanzania now has 630 COVID-19 cases with prayers, but without a lockdown, while His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa’s Zimbabwe only got 31 cases with a lockdown & masks. An insight into how managers can be game-changers,” said Mutodi at the time.

Meanwhile, following Magufuli’s death, Mutodi has described it as transitional justice ‘reparation’.

“The Lord Almighty has vindicated His servant in the death of Tanzanian President John Pombe Magafuli. Where there was rejection and rebuke, He has provided reparation,” he said.

-Zwnews