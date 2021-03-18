Photo: ZBC

Vice-president Constantino Chiwenga has received his second COVID-19 jab at Wilkins Hospital this morning.

Apparently, Chiwenga has reaffirmed government commitment towards increasing Covid-19 awareness as the country intensifies it’s vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, the second batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from China arrived in Zimbabwe few days ago.

The consignment consisted a total of 344 000 doses, consisting of the second Chinese donation of 200 000 doses plus the first 144 000 doses of Zimbabwe’s commercial order with Sinopharm.

Apart from the 344 000 doses of Sinopharm received, the country is also expecting 75 000 doses of the inactivated Covaxin from India & another donation of 20 000 doses of Sputnik-V vaccine from Russia soon.

Also aboard the Air Zimbabwe plane was 100 000 doses for Namibia which was delivered free of charge to Namibia.

-Zwnews