Prominent businessman and Zimbabwe Amalgamated Housing Association director Killer Zivhu has dared Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa to stop uttering poorly-evidenced claims that he is a land baron and make a report at the nearest police station.

The controversy-ridden Zivhu said he has no case to answer at the courts and said it was Mliswa, who he instead sued, who has a case to answer.

“Temba Mliswa for 8 years uchingoti Zivhu is a land baron ndisungise we have more than 100 police stations around Harare wakamirireyi,” Zivhu said in comments posted on his official Twitter handle.

“To make the record straight (sic) I don’t have any case before the courts with my clients.ini ndini ndine nyaya newe Temba yandakakusungisa,” he tweeted.

Mliswa is on record accusing Zivhu’s housing scheme of swindling desperate home seekers in Norton’s Galloway area. The duo has, on separate occasions, dragged each other to the courts of law.

Zwnews