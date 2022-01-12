Global Finance, a leading monthly magazine headquartered in New York, has ranked Zimbabwe’s John Mangudya as the worst performing central bank governor in Africa.

The magazine, established in 1987, has published the Central Banker Report Cards annually since 1994.

According to the latest report, only two African central bankers made the top 10 global list: Tarek Amer, governor of the Central Bank of Egypt and Abdellatif Jouahri, the governor of Bank al-Maghrib (Morocco).

Mangudya has the lowest rating of all African central bank governors. Newshawks