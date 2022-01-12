The Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance Secretary General Charlton Hwende has called on party supporters not to worry after the grabbing of party name by the Douglas Mwonzora led faction.

Mwonzora who leads the Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai has written to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission saying he would want to use the Alliance name in the forthcoming elections.

But, Hwende says it’s all nothing to worry about as the party is in safe hands.

Hwende says it is silly, that Mwonzora fired him on allegations that he had joined a party called MDC Alliance and that now he (Mwonzora) claims to own the very party.

“I was one of the first 4 MPs to be recalled and the reason cited by Mwonzora and accepted by the Speaker was that I had joined another party called MDC Alliance from the MDC-T.

“Now all of a sudden Mwonzora is again claiming to be MDC A. Akajaidzwa munhu uyu navatenzi vake ED,” says Hwende.

Meanwhile, MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere had this to say:

“We guarantee that we’ll bring our A-game to this & every election. There’ll be no confusion.

“People know who their leaders are.

“We’re going to teach Zanu PF, by whatever name called, a lesson in this election & in the main show. There must be action on reforms.”

Zwnews