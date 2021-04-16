A Glen Lorne family, Harare was left counting loses after five unknown suspects stormed the house and held hostage the occupants before robbing them of US $51 000 cash and other valuables all valued at US$56 650.

The incident took place on the 14th of April 2021 and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) say investigations are underway to bring the culprits to book.

Meanwhile, the ZRP reiterates that members of the public must not keep large sums of money in homes or business premises as they risk being robbed.

Apparently, ZRP have expressed concern over numerous cases of armed robberies that have been reported in the country since the beginning of the year.

Syndicates of armed robbers have been terrorising homes, financial institutions, mines, service stations among other businesses making away with huge sums of money, especially in foreign currency.

ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi is on record saying the police force is concerned with the increased cases of armed robberies which were recorded in the past few weeks with the criminals targeting service stations and financial institutions.

-Zwnews