The City of Bulawayo (CoB) has warned members of the public against using the Bulawayo Coat of Arms emblem without authorisation from this local government.

In a public notice, the CoB said anyone who would be found using it without prior authority from the Council will be dragged to court.

“City of Bulawayo wishes to remind members of the public that the City of Bulawayo Coat of Arms is a protected emblem used for official Council communication to its stakeholders.

“The use of City of Bulawayo Coat of Arms without authorisation from Council is an offence,” said the Bulawayo local authority.

-Zwnews

Read statement below: