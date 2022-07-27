Police in Chinhoyi are investigating a murder case in which the body of a girl approximately aged three years was found burnt beyond recognition on 25 July 2022 at Hunyani infill near Katanda area.

Both legs were cut at the knee level and the right hand was cut at the elbow.

Meanwhile, police is calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police station.

Apparently, ZRP has reported a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 26 July 2022 at around 0430 hours in which one person died while seven others were injured at the 56 km peg along Gweru-Zvishavane Road.

A Honda Aria vehicle with five passengers on board and a Nissan NP300 with one passenger on board were involved in a head-on collision.

On another note, ZRP Makuti Traffic is investigating a hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a truck hit the victim on 26/07/22 at around 0550 hours at the 289 km peg along Harare –Chirundu Road.

The victim sustained serious injuries on both legs and was referred to a clinic in Makuti for treatment.

Zwnews