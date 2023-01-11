The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports a sad incident in which a 15-year-old female juvenile was electrocuted while walking barefooted in flowing water

This happened as she tried to retrieve her sandals which had been swept away by water in Warren Park 1 on 10 January 2023.

Police say investigations are underway to establish what actually transpired.

Meanwhile, in other news, ZRP is investigating a hit and run road traffic accident which occurred at the intersection of Seke Road and Masotsha Ndlovu Road on 10/11/23, where an unknown male adult was knocked down by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident.

The victim sustained severe head injuries and was referred to a local hospital for treatment.

The police is since calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police station.

Zwnews