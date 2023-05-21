GENIUS “Ginimbi” Kadungure was a larger-than-life character who used to host high-profile all-white parties.

He had a taste for the posh cars and lived in a beautiful country mansion.

His friends were some of the wealthiest socialites in this country and across the region.

His death, in a car crash on November 8, 2020, triggered an outpouring of grief from local and international celebrities.

His high-profile burial attracted entertainment and business heavyweights.

He was laid to rest in the yard of his imposing mansion in rural Domboshava on November 20.

However, just over two-and-a-half years after his burial, Ginimbi’s grave is in a sorry state, leading to claims that family members, and his friends, have abandoned plans to erect a tombstone.

Although H-Metro was barred from entering Ginimbi’s mansion, sources told this publication that his grave was in a sorry state.

“It’s just as it was left when he was buried, nothing has been done and that is why you don’t see his friends coming to visit it because they also probably feel ashamed by the state of the grave.”

Ginimbi’s father, Anderson Kadungure, said his late son’s friends have promised to erect a tombstone.

Close family members are reported to have met last week to clear the grave and placed flowers after word spread that it had been neglected and media organisations were coming to get photos.

“The grave was never tampered with as alleged,” said Kadungure.

“Plans are in place to unveil a tombstone and Ginimbi’s friends volunteered to work on it.

“They promised to tell us when ready.”

hmetro