Schaefer, 54, was found dead near a railway track on Saturday.

The Wiesbaden prosecution’s office said they believe he died by suicide.

“We are in shock, we are in disbelief and above all we are immensely sad,” Bouffier said in a recorded statement.

Hesse is home to Germany’s financial capital Frankfurt, where major lenders like Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have their headquarters.

The European Central Bank is also located in Frankfurt.

European Union countries are facing economic crises after failing to agree on coronavirus bail out(coronabond) for affected nations.