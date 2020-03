Despite Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Covid-19-inspired total lockdown which came into effect today, hordes of people thronged the city of Kwekwe Monday morning.

Police had difficulties controlling the masses and Zwnews witnessed police officers clashing with some newspaper vendors in the town. Kwekwe is also home to President Mnangagwa, whose Sherwood residence is located a few kilometres on the northern side of the central business district.

More details to follow…..

Zwnews