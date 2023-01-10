Knives out for George Stark High School headmaster Mr Masimba Mupavaenda

This is so so oppressive and so so wrong. He has no right yekugera vana. Apihwa consent nema parents evana here. Why do we let such diabolical things happen in our country. If I were a parent of one the children, I would sue him in his personal capacity. That’s my grandson.

What's with the kid's hair? How does one's hairstyle affect their learning, or in any case how does it affect the next learner? No offense intended but does it really matter? What's your take? pic.twitter.com/wjp2aVYafK — George Charamba (@GeorgeCharamba2) January 10, 2023

Ku OPC variko here Mukoma vanouya vakati nyangarara, just asking? — Alexander Rusero #ShutUp&Write! (@AlexanderRusero) January 10, 2023

Of course having conformed to certain principles and mythologies, some unexplained, for a long period, does not necessarily cast them in stone. They don't forever become unquestionable. Maybe, with the advent of certain civil liberties some practices may deserve questioning. — George Charamba (@GeorgeCharamba2) January 10, 2023

Discipline needed in our schools Mkoma Mhofu I remember during our school days taingogerwa . — paradzai chanakira (@paradzaichanak2) January 10, 2023

How do you define discipline then? Aren't these the myths that were passed on to us? In Africa we never used to cut our hair did we? How & when then did it become the only fashionable thing & a measure of discipline to trim our hair? Or are we then conflicting freedom of choice? — George Charamba (@GeorgeCharamba2) January 10, 2023

Headmaster Masimba Mupavaenda of George Stark High School vaenda nenyika! Maybe this incident needed to go viral for Zimbabweans to review archaic and abusive practices. It’s mainly schools in poorer communities that perpetrate such abuses in the name of discipline. It’s unfair pic.twitter.com/k5jlrRhawm — Chofamba ❁ (@Chofamba) January 10, 2023

Parents Blast Headmaster For Forcefully Cutting Students’ Hair On Opening Day @begottensun