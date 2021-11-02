Former Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa says he has received threatening messages from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba.

“I have received these threats from

@Jamwanda2 who is widely regarded as the Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba.

“I regard these threats as real and am deeply worried that the state is planning such an unlawful arrest and incarceration,” he says.

Mutasa adds that while he has done nothing criminal, he knows that the Zimbabwean state has capacity to persecute innocent people, there is no doubt that this is reprisal for all he did or said during his tenure as ZCTU president.

“The fact that @Jamwanda2 clearly stated that, they have already planned my incarceration shows that this was planned long back,” he says.

Mutasa adds that this means state agencies like police, prosecutors, and the judiciary will be ordered to persecute him.

Zwnews