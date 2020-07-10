A war of words has erupted on Twitter and a whole presidential spokesperson has just been branded the worst ‘thing’ to ever happen to Zanu PF after the late militant war veterans leader, Chenjerai Hunzvi (main picture).

It all started after Charamba had posted on his official handle this Friday that the opposition MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa has been claiming that the US Embassy had financed the largely anticipated July 31 anti-government protests with an injection of a whopping US$300 000.

The ruling Zanu PF has apparently been in panic mode ever since Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume started mobilising hard-pressed Zimbabweans for massive protests, with frequent pressers having been held so far.

“DOES THE US EMBASSY, AMBASSADOR, KNOW? Know that chat groups of the Chamisa lot, which converge around (former MP Charlton) Mhofu Hwende claim that the US Embassy has availed USD300 000 to bankroll the end-of-July failed demonstrations meant to oust the constitutional order which the US observed and endorsed?” partly said Charamba in comments posted on his account.

Charamba also made bizzare claims that the MDC-A has been promising to ‘reward’ would-be participants of the July 31 demo with financial handouts of US$20 each.

His sentiments invited vicious reactions from high-ranking MDC-A officials with the opposition party’s Youth Assembly spokesperson Womberaishe Nhende branding the long-serving presidential publicist ‘the worst’ political personality after Hunzvi, whose infamy centred around the leading role he played during the controversial land reform programme of the early 2000s.

“(You’re) the worst thing to happen to Zanu PF after Hunzvi,” said Hwende before further ‘threatening’ Charamba that he would call former First Lady Grace Mugabe, as she was the one capable of fixing the popular civil servant.

During the twilight stages of her late husband, Robert Mugabe’s reign, the former First Lady publicly humiliated Charamba for siding with then VP Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Grace was widely viewed as the front-runner of the eventually mutilated G40 cabal viciously opposed to Mnangagwa’s presidential ambitions.

Zwnews