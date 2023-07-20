President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has been accused of working with exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere in his bid for the Republican Presidency.

Digital strategist and content creator, Solomon Harudzibwi has made sensetional claims that Charamba is working with Kasukuwere in his bid to dethrone Mnangagwa.

“George is working with Kasukuwere, convince me otherwise,” he says.

However, in response Charamba insulted him saying: “Kumeso sekwakondo!!!!!!” (Your face is like that of a vulture).

Apparently, Kasukuwere’s campaign team is on record saying some people in the President Mnangagwa led government are working with them underground.

They even claim that the same vehicles carrying Mnangagwa’s campaign materials during the day are also distributing Kasukuwere’s campaign materials during the night.

Meanwhile, Charamba who was late former President Robert Mugabe’s spokesperson allegedly back-stabbed in favour of Mnangagwa.

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe at one point accused Charamba of being a back-stabber.

“George is employed in the President’s Office as the presidential spokesperson, as Secretary for Information but right now we are only seeing in the Herald, there are only specific people who receive positive coverage while the others are being ignored.

“Don’t think we are not seeing that, my son. Don’t do that.”

Grace said she knew Charamba from a long time back and has done a lot to bring him closer to the first family but the senior civil servant was not grateful.

“But you did not reciprocate, iwe, George,” she said.

“We don’t want you to do that. You represent the President. You cannot separate the President and his wife. That is impossible!

“No! He should stand for what is there. I do a lot of great work every day. George uyu, I am the wife to his father, ava, (Mugabe).

“He has never set foot in Mazowe to see what I do other than writing nonsense which has nothing to do with development. He knows I do great work but does not care.

“George, iwe, you are below ministers, you have no right to quarrel with a minister. If a minister is victimising you, you should tell the President.”

Zwnews