Veteran Zimbabwean media reform activist and branding expert Dr Tabani Moyo, who is currently regional director of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has been elected Convenor of the International Freedom of Expression Exchange (Ifex) for the period running 2023-2026.

MISA is a member of African Freedom of Expression Exchange (Afex).

Apparently, Ifex is the global network of freedom of expression organisations.

In this new role, Moyo now chairs the 13-member Ifex Council, the governing body of the global network elected by the general membership.

He was elected at inaugural meeting of the newly-elected Ifex Council held virtually on July 19 2023, he becomes the third African to lead the global network since its formation more than 30 years ago.

He follows in the footsteps of Luckson Chipare, MISA Regional Trust Fund board chair; and Edetaen Ojo, executive director of Media Rights Agenda and current chairperson of Afex.

Zwnews